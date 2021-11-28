If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Mr. Steve Teichner writes we all have a responsibility to seek the truth. After reading his Letter to the Editor (“Rittenhouse verdict,” Nov. 21), I think he needs to do some additional seeking.
Mr. Teichner stated that Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an assault rifle. Testimony and police records in the Rittenhouse trial clearly proved he did not cross state lines with an assault rifle.
Mr. Teichner states, “Jim Crow visits us again.” Does he not know all four men involved were white? How do the Jim Crow laws apply?
He indicates he is hopeful that the verdict will not further the divide in America. I think he should be more concerned how his own comments might further the divide.
The trial had eight days of testimony and the jury deliberated for 26 hours over four days. They asked for additional information and to re-watch some of the videos presented as evidence. They asked for clarification on Wisconsin’s self-defense law and for permission to take the jury instructions home to study for a better understanding. It was reported they could hear the protesters’ chants on the steps of the court house during the trial. A CNBC journalist ran a red light apparently trying to follow the jury bus. CNBC was not allowed to attend the rest of the trial per the judge.
The jurors were courageous and focused. They came to their decision after hearing all of the testimony not by listening to news sound bites. They deserve our appreciation, not criticism. Why would we need the Department of Justice to reopen this case, as he suggests?
Sir, perhaps you need to reconsider your news sources.
