A letter to the editor, written by Terry Vogler made comments about a letter written by Mark Haskoe (“Same meeting, different view,” Sept. 8). Corrections need to be made. I was at that meeting. The way Mr. Haskoe described it is accurate.
It was clear that the president and other board members had their minds made up before the meeting. The president opened by praising BAJA’s work as a club. From there it was all negative. Then other board members followed his lead.
As for members comments, only four got to comment. The first being the Pickleball Club’s vice president, the second was a woman against BAJA’s proposal, the third was the GVR Foundation vice president, and the fourth was a Pickleball Club member. It was at that time Lynn Chalmers called for comments to end. She stated comments were getting redundant. None of those comments were the same. Members were left standing in line to comment but never got the chance. Whether you were for this proposal or not, members should be able to comment.
Secret voting, the president stated he wanted a secret vote because the crowd was hostile. Not true. Even if they were, the directors who wanted a secret vote were not in town. They were on a screen, not there.
Mr. Vogler stated the CEO was wrong in his assessment on secret voting. The CEO knows his job.
My advice to GVR members? Go to the GVR website and watch the recorded meeting that Mr. Vogler speaks of and see who is more accurate.
Mark McIntosh, Green Valley