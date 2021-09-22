If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Excellent reporting by Kitty Bottemiller on the challenge faced by some local restaurants in finding workers (“Hiring crunch,” Page A1, Sept. 19). However, the subheadline, “Local restaurants are feeling it,” was misleading in that of all the restaurant owner/managers contacted, only one was having a serious problem. That restaurant owner, instead of looking inward and wondering why they have a problem in hiring and retaining workers, projected the blame outward, blaming “the government” and unemployment payments.
The other restaurant owners, however, did not cite hiring and keeping employees as a big deal. “I’m feeling good about staffing,” said one owner. I frequent that restaurant and have noticed that the culture between employer and employees in that business is quite upbeat and positive. Another new restaurant manager mentioned several proactive steps her company has taken to create a positive, retention-oriented workplace.
Another owner of three restaurants, said “...the problem is finding enough hours for the people I have.” I have also eaten in those restaurants and again, there is a positive aura between employees and employer that is noticeable.
Another contributing issue could be the demographics of the customer group your restaurant is targeting. I know the first restaurant caters to the older crowd, which can be more challenging for a younger employee to handle and would require an even higher level of employee support and counseling from ownership.
This owner stated that of the five people she has hired in the last two weeks, only one is still working. It is highly unlikely that that fact is due to unemployment payments. Make changes in working conditions, the general work atmosphere for employees and their level of compensation. You will likely have to raise prices and if your customer base won’t support that, you will have to broaden your restaurants’ appeal beyond the pre-Boomer generation.