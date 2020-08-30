I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and will not vote for him in 2020, but I understand that people who did vote for him in 2016 had their reasons. It will, however, be more difficult to understand if they vote for him again in 2020.
A central theme of the Biden campaign is to heal the schism in our country and bring the nation together. This will not be accomplished if people on both sides of the political divide continue to write letters to their local papers that are filled with invectives aimed at others whose opinions are not the same as theirs. Letters to the editor seldom if ever convince anyone with a different point of view to change their mind. They are more likely to harden the existing mindset. Persons who write angry, one-sided political letters mostly do so to provide a catharsis that may relieve the temptation to kick the family dog or engage in a fit of road rage.
The Green Valley News is receiving a growing number of hostile letters. Maybe it’s the pandemic, but I suggest that if people wish to express their political opinions in a letter to the editor, they do so with respect for those they are addressing. We just might all need each other someday.
David Cowan, Green Valley