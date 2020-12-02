Recently, a Letter to the Editor appeared stating that with a new administration, nations of the world will respect us and that our government is now safe. I must ask if NATO nations refuse to pay what they promised to pay for their own defense and put it upon us to do it for them, is that a sign of respect?
If China charges us huge tariffs and sends us toothpaste laced with arsenic, is that respectful? If millions of illegal immigrants are allowed into the country without the consent of American taxpayers whose tax money must be used to help them, is that respectful, and does it strengthen our government? If the Supreme Court is packed with extra justices, and if the Electoral College is eliminated, does that make our republic safe or does it destroy it?
I feel that nations often take on the appearance of respect when they are using us for their own purposes. And I am not so sure of our republic’s future when there is said to be software available that can change votes.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley