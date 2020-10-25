I’m writing to commend the awesome Pima County Sheriff’s Department that we are privileged to have in Green Valley.
We recently bought a home in Pueblo Estates. We hired a contractor to do the renovation. The painter arrived at the property. He called the contractor, who was running late and said to “crawl through the side window, it is unlocked.” A neighbor, seeing the man climbing through the window, called the sheriff.
As the sheriff’s deputies arrived, I received a call, “Shirley, there are five police cars in front of your house!“ We currently live around the corner from the new house so I headed down the street.
The painter was explaining the situation to the sheriff, I confirmed his story and a few minutes later the contractor arrived to assure the officers that there was no crime in progress.
I thank the neighbor who was concerned over what they saw and called to report it. We need neighbors that look out for each other. I thank the Sheriff’s Department for a quick response and the professionalism they displayed in the situation.
Our sheriffs and police officers risk their lives to protect us. They deserve our appreciation, respect and gratitude.
Sincerely, Shirley Kargel