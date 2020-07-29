On Saturday at about 7:20 a.m., my wife and I were cycling north on N. La Cañada Drive in the bike/cart lane when a car traveling in the same direction suddenly turned right onto West Duval Road, cutting us off and nearly hitting my wife. My wife and I could have been seriously injured or killed due to this dangerous driver.
We were very shaken by this incident, knowing we could have been killed. By the grace of God and fate, nothing happened. We both yelled at the disappearing driver and I could not get the license plate number and only saw it had the wheelchair parking symbol.
We are both accomplished cyclists and ride several thousand miles a year. We wear yellow helmets with rearview mirrors, bright colored water packs with reflective strips, we have bright flashing headlights and taillights, so we are very visible. We follow the rules of the road. Please, do not be so impatient that you do not respect cyclists on the road. You could seriously injure or kill a cyclist!
Eric Noyes, Green Valley