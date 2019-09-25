Have you heard, Mr. Trump? The evidence is in, climate change is real! It can no longer be ignored.
Standing on the corner of Esperanza and La Canada on Friday morning was enlightening. So many people driving by averted their gaze or gave us a thumbs-down signaling they either did not believe our earth is in trouble or did not care what was happening.
Do they not have families who will be affected, children or grandchildren? Are they afraid their pocketbook will take a hit?
Our Green Valley community is not a wealthy one but is made up of educated, middle-income people who are smart enough to read the signs.
Please study for yourself what is happening to our beautiful planet.
Judith Case, Green Valley