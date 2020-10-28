This message is directed toward Arizona voters. It is very important that they do all they can to lean the Arizona Corporation Commissions members toward doing the right thing for the environment and our planet’s climate issues.
The right thing in this case, is the need to support renewable energy. There are six candidates for ACC in this election. Three are Republicans whose message to voters contains not a single word about renewable energy. There are also three Democratic candidates who all included renewable energy in their messages. The renewable energy issue for these ACC candidates relates to how they will deal with electric utilities in Arizona. Those not supporting renewable energy are among those in Arizona who are partially responsible for our continuing environmental and climate problems.
I encourage everyone who reads this message to vote for the three candidates who are clearly interested in the environmental and climate impacts of energy use in our state. I encourage everyone to avoid voting for those candidates who support electric utilities that continue to burn non-environmental and non-climate friendly coal and other non-renewables.
The three candidates who, in my opinion, will do what’s best for Arizona are William “Bill” Mundell, Shea Stanfield, and Anna Tovar.
Terris N. Teale, Green Valley