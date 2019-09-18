Thank you to the Green Valley Fire District for the meaningful 9/11 memorial.
As one who lived in New York on 9/11, lost a loved one in the fall of the towers, lost over 70 members of my small community as first responders and as workers in the towers, and am seeing others in my former community who were first responders now suffering from the effects of inhaling toxic fumes, I appreciate and praise you for the respectful and compassionate treatment of the day.
It was sad hearing the names of those I knew, but gratifying to know that they hadn’t been forgotten. It took a tragedy of epic proportions to bring the country together back then, and it was heartwarming to see all the flags flying throughout the country the day after for many months (by the way, the flags flying along La Canada were awesome; thanks to whoever arranged that).
I only hope we can remember this and that our beloved country can be united again. Thank you to all who, although far from Ground Zero, still remembered and participated in the memorial service. God bless you all, and God Bless America.
Marilyn Chiaramonte, Green Valley