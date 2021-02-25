Senate Leader Chuck Schumer sent a message to Texas. He told them he hoped they’d learned a lesson about climate. You bet they have. They’ve learned that no matter how mild your climate usually is, you’d better winterize those good old fossil fuel natural gas pipelines, and, while you’re at it, wrap those waterlines, too.
Chuck tells us scientists support his take on climate, when, in fact, science has told us for years now we’re living between Ice Ages. That doesn’t agree with what Chuck used to call “climate warming,” does it? Those wind towers and solar panels don’t deliver in that winter weather, and you can bet Texans will remember that. Question is whether or not Chuck Schumer will.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley