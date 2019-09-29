The United States has a shameful history of disenfranchising people, i.e. African American citizens, through bogus laws and intimidation. Making people feel they don’t belong and have no power; taking away the basic exercise of their rights.
This is what the Democrats in Congress are attempting to do today. They are attempting to inhibit your basic right to vote. They are reverting to a shameful time in our history, attempting to make you powerless so they can gain power.
With just over a year until you are able to cast a vote, perhaps cast it for the current president. The Democrats are attempting to strip you of that right by impeaching the current president.
The Democrats, instead of putting forth a candidate with ideas and programs to help you and running a fair and clean election, are spending their time figuring out how to take your vote away — to disenfranchise you!
The time they could be working to solve our problems, working on items such as health care, immigration, the opioid crisis, infrastructure and most importantly building bi-partisanship to get things done, they are busy working to impeach the president one year before the people have the constitutional right to decide who they want to lead the country.
John Fanning, Green Valley