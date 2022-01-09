If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In reply to Ms. Jacquelyn Salter’s letter of Dec. 5, titled “Where is Faith.”
Ms. Salter, I certainly do not fault you for having a strong Christian faith. In fact, I applaud your faith. However, I don’t applaud your attempt to run your understanding of the Christian religion down everyone’s throat. Are you not aware that the Pilgrims settling in our country were fleeing religious persecution brought on by people that were cocksure that they held the only true belief? In our country, we are free to practice any religion that suits us, or even no religion at all.
I take exception to your intolerance of non-Christians, homosexuals and transgenders.
In this hopefully enlightened era, your intolerance seems mean and small. It is time that you open your heart to more understanding of people all over the world, who perhaps have a different view, and not just your stunted, intolerant “faith.”
