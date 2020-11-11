President-Elect Biden and his transition team are entitled to have transition funds released to them per the Presidential Transition Act of 1963. It is the duty of the GSA Administrator to do this. Emily Murphy, as the GSA Administrator, is responsible for releasing these funds and she is refusing to do so.
It has been ascertained that Joe Biden has won the electoral votes necessary to become the next president and this funding is necessary now to start this process. Sen. McSally, Sen. Sinema and Rep. Kirkpatrick should help in any way that they can to expedite the release of these funds to Biden’s transition team.
Pam Irvin, Green Valley