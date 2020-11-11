Desert Meadows Community Garden, on Abrego, is always a delight for gardeners and visitors. Now, it is also demonstrating how to adapt safely to COVID-19. (We all have to do it.) They did the work, we get to reap the benefits!
Breaking up the annual “Art in the Park” event into a series of Saturdays to limit the number of visitors, allows us to enjoy the work of our creative neighbors — while feeling safe. Mandating face masks, taking everyone’s temperatures and issuing plastic gloves at the entry (where the number of visitors is limited), protects volunteers, vendors and the public.
You don’t need to miss this year’s event — you will feel safe, have a good time and come home with some holiday gifts for yourself and others!
Diane Alexander Meyer, Green Valley