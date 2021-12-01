If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
This is truly urgent! If you haven’t yet seen what is going to happen to Green Valley during redistricting for state legislative districts you will find that we have been, literally, cast off into the wilderness of northeastern Arizona. It is shocking and breathtaking to look at the final draft map “approved” by the Independent Redistricting Commission! Everyone who lives here can submit a comment online at https://irc.az.gov/contact-us.
If you are interested in learning more, please consider attending an important informational meeting on Tuesday, November 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Room 203 at the Continental Shopping Plaza or on Zoom. Additional details are available through the Green Valley Democrats.
Green Valley is being split off from nearly every other neighboring community except Quail Creek to be combined with all the small towns, mining towns, canyons and mountain ranges I know well from camping and hiking trips.
The new state LD 19 stretches all the way to way to the Mexico border and the New Mexico border. We are not included in a district with any of our neighbors (Sahuarita, Tubac, Tucson or Nogales.) What do you suppose we here in Green Valley have in common with these far-flung, solid red frontier communities? The IRC has completely missed the point of keeping our community of interest together as required by their own priorities.
