I don’t know about everyone else, but I have taken this opportunity to clean out and prune in the yard, clean out closets, drawers and other routine cleaning chores that have been put off for years. This “stay at home” business has forced me to attend to long-neglected chores.
Is there a “silver lining” here for GVR facilities as well? Could some routine cleaning of floors and carpets, etc., that close our centers down for weeks in the summer be done now during the closure? Could these be completed safely by staff members?
Barb Haymond, Green Valley