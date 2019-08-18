After a tragedy, the impulse of politicians is always to “do something,” rather than to do the right thing.
“Red flag” laws are an example of this urge to “do something” instead of the right thing.
Simply put, “red flag” laws are unconstitutional, they won’t work, and they will likely make things worse by keeping those who need treatment from seeking treatment out of fear of being added to a “red flag” list. (Editor’s note: “Red flag” laws allow the temporary removal of firearms from a person who might present a danger to themselves or others.)
We already have laws that allow for a person to be adjudicated as mentally ill, after which they could not legally purchase or possess a gun. Existing laws are superior to “red flag” laws because they protect due process and the presumption of innocence, whereas “red flag” laws do not.
A free society is based on certain bedrock principles, and we shouldn’t abandon them just because we are scared or heartbroken.
In Parkland, Florida, the sheriff could have used existing laws to keep the killer from legally purchasing weapons based on his prior violent behavior. But the sheriff chose not to do this for political reasons.
The man who killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, had a court-martial on his Air Force record, but the national database was never updated with this information.
“Red flag” laws would allow tricksters and trolls, domestic abusers and stalkers, and the politically motivated to immediately curtail fundamental constitutional rights with almost no recourse for the accused. Americans of all stripes should reject laws that deprive innocent people of their constitutional rights, and we should set our sights high enough to demand solutions that actually work and don’t violate those rights.
Guilty until proven innocent is not our credo in this country.
Don and Patti Woolley, Sahuarita