Media experts say that if a lie is told enough times and from enough different sources people will believe it. This is especially true if the lie supports a person’s wishes and if the person hasn’t sought the truth. This is what’s happening in America today where lies are more easily spread with social media.
The arguments over the November election, where apparently millions believe there was massive fraud, demonstrate how harmful lies can be to our democracy and the peaceful transition of power.
Jay Read, Green Valley