At the beginning of WWII, Winston Churchill had the wisdom to form an all-party government which gave the British people unified leadership at a time of great peril.
What if Trump, Pelosi and Schumer had had the maturity to hold a joint press conference and announce that politics will be taken out of the COVID problem? To implement that they were appointing Bill Gates, who has a history of developing vaccines, to head the effort to defeat COVID, and that they would back him with all the funding and authority necessary.
Surely, we would have had a better result than the inane “debate” that we have been subjected to. Pronouncements such as “Don’t trust the experts,” “Ignore your doctor, take horse medicine” and “Our rights have been permanently extinguished because we had to wear masks” are not prudent advice they are the height of absurdity.
It’s time for a change. First, ignore those whose statements are motivated by the possibility of political or financial gain and ratings. Second, put your trust in those whose training, education and experience gives them the ability to understand what a virus and immunization are.
Also, we need a responsible and fact-driven review of Executive Orders and mandates. The precedents are broad and potentially dangerous. Topics to include are: circumstances under which these orders can be used, duration of the order and or a sunset clause, when is legislative and judicial review appropriate, should they be referred to the voters?
We can all help on an individual basis. Be optimistic, be kind to your friends and neighbors and believe that this problem will be solved.
