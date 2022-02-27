There are several reasons to not vote against the Bylaws Restatement and vote in favor:
1. Just because a group says to vote against the Bylaws change. There is a group in GVR that likes to control issues in GVR. They have done so for the past dozen years. Some I agree with, some I don’t. But I make up my mind based on my own analysis.
2. You don’t like the Board or the attorney. I know there has been a lot going on with the current Board and some people don’t agree with some decisions by our attorney. But that is no reason to affect your decision on this restatement.
3. You don’t agree with our current bylaws. Some examples are the one vote per household and the open meeting issues. These have been discussed in the past, but pains were taken to not change them in the Restatement.
4. There are items in the current bylaws which are incorrect due to changes in the Arizona statutes. If the current bylaws remain, there may be items stated which are wrong. Just the fact that the Statutes supersede the Bylaws is not enough.
How many of you are familiar with the Statutes?
5. The magnitude of the Restatement. Yes, there is a lot there. But all efforts by the committees, the attorney, and yes the Board, ensure us that, while there is a lot of reformatting, There is no intent to pull the wool over members’ eyes. All items, whether for Statutes or for clarification, are disclosed in the annotated version on the GVR website. The reorganization puts items together instead of some items being addressed in several places.
6. You don’t have time to read the entire document or have not taken the time to review it. I know it’s a lot, but if taken the time, you would see that there is no reason for concern.
It’s time to bring GVR up to date. Making the bylaws clearer, organized and in conformity with the Arizona statutes allows anyone reading them an easier task in understanding it. It also makes any proposed changes in the future easier to identify.
