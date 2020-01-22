There are many factors that come into play regarding the value of a house. The macro/ national economy, stock market and inflation all have a bearing on home prices. So does the interest rate.
On a more localized basis, national demographics can also have a significant impact on house prices. We are currently in the middle of the stage of life in which Baby Boomers are retiring. Many of these 74 million people leave their current state (or split their time) and come to Arizona.
The three most important factors in real estate are location, location, location! And do we have a wonderful location here in Green Valley. When people have been asked why they came to Green Valley common responses were the climate, the age restriction and affordability. The benefit of Green Valley Recreation was also on the list.
When looking at the 13,600 GVR properties, the number of covered houses increased by about 60 houses in 2019. Yet almost 1,100 transfers took place last year. There is more demand for house in the GVR deed restricted area than there are new houses being built. Therefore, the demand exceeded supply. Thus, prices should rise (with all other things being equal.)
Mark Kelley, Green Valley