I’m retired and have been reading all the news regarding how impractical “Medicare for All” will be, and that we as a nation just can’t afford the costs.
Then my husband and I got a letter telling us our Medicare premium cost will go up to $200 for each of us this upcoming year.
Following that we were notified our supplemental plans would increase $200 for each of us this upcoming year also. Wow, that’s $800 per month in healthcare costs for just my retired husband and myself! Then I thought, add on the percentage of my tax money each year that cover the costs for those folks who can’t afford insurance. Oh, and the CEO of United Healthcare made 52 million in total salary last year!
This is ridiculous, so I’m willing to try “Medicare for All.” The for-profit system has no place In healthcare.
Ellie Birmingham, Green Valley