At the end of 2019, the GVR Board had hired an independent consultant to review the financial procedures. While annual audits had found no financial discrepancies, some board members continued to insist there were some irregularities.
I would suggest a forensic audit, often utilized in corporations where illegal activity is suspected. Although quite expensive, the findings would put an end to the constant innuendoes about mismanagements of funds. Personally, I would even contribute to this effort to finally stop the baseless accusatory rhetoric and actions of the majority of board members.
The thousands of dollars paid to the consultant to give several suggestions for minor reporting procedures might have better been spent to reward the GVR staff for their faithful service. They received a Thanksgiving gift card but nothing for Christmas because there was no money in the budget.
Perhaps 2020 will be the year to bring our GVR vision into better focus by adjusting our attitudes, words, and actions.
George Esterly, Green Valley