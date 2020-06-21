I just received word from Jim Click that my car’s fuse box wires were chewed up by pack rats to a tune of $925. I’m not poor, but $1,000 is a lot of money.
I had a similar issue a few months back, to a tune of $300, also because of pack rats. I informed the president of our HOA, telling him that the house next door, which has been empty since the day I moved here in 2010. Nothing has been done to that house and I would not doubt that it is full of pack rats.
I have had a light under my car for about four years and have put out poison (which I hated to do) but to no avail. I never heard from the HOA president, but I gather from my bill that nothing obviously has been done to clean out these pests. It so happens, it does affect the whole neighborhood and having this eyesore next to me also brings down the value of the other homes. I feel I should be reimbursed for the damage. Ten empty years?
Marion McMuellner, Green Valley