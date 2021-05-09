I never really considered Green Valley as a hotbed of racial injustice or police killings. So, I was somewhat taken by surprise when I ventured into the Green Valley library Wednesday and noticed a prominent display of “take one” 11x14-inch calendars proclaiming in large type in a photo on the cover “STOP POLICE KILLINGS.”
I took one out of curiosity and examined closely at home and discovered it was being circulated by a civil rights 501(c)(3) organization known as the Equal Justice Initiative, headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.
Each day of each month in those 12-month calendars has a dated paragraph beneath it that describes an important event in Black history in America. For example, May 5: “1887 A Black man named Richard Goodwin and a Black woman named Gracy Blanton are kidnaped from a jail by a masked white mob and hanged from a tree in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana.”
It struck me as bad taste for our local library to display that calendar and they obviously have joined the crowd that wants to criticize all law enforcement for past misdeeds. From my experience, our local police and deputies treat everyone fairly and with respect. I respect a man and a woman who put their life on the line each working day, never knowing if they are coming home that night every time they make a traffic stop or answer a domestic violence call. They are all that separate us from total lawlessness and chaos. Have you seen what Portland and Minneapolis have turned into?
I can tell you from my many years as a defense lawyer in the South defending criminally accused Black people on charges ranging from murder to petty theft that never did I see any racial injustice committed by law enforcement. Those days are over and we as Americans need to move on and stop this re-opening of old racial wounds. After all, the American Indians have a few axes to grind, too, and they are going to have the last laugh when they all become rich from their casinos and oil and gas land holdings.
So, as that great humanitarian Rodney King once said, “Can’t we all just get along?”
Bobby Wilson
Green Valley