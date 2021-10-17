If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In Jim Cleary’s commentary, “America and most Americans are not racist,” (Page A7, Oct. 10), the systemic, shameful and egregious treatment of Blacks in America since its founding are trivialized and honeyed over with photoshopped factoids.
Yes, Mr. Cleary, we are a racist country and we have a long and difficult road ahead if we really want to live up to the spirit of the 13th Amendment.
Few people belly up to the tragedy of the Civil War. Almost 700,000 Americans died in that battle over slavery, more than all the American fatalities in all wars combined. The fight was over whether Blacks should remain as property rather than be accepted as human beings. Unfortunately, besides freeing the slaves, the 13th Amendment did little to change Southern attitudes, at least for another 100 years when the Civil Rights movement finally gained traction in the Supreme Court. Until then, there were the Jim Crow laws; over 4,000 lynchings (!); and bloody mass killings like the Oklahoma Massacre of 1921. Within my lifetime, Blacks in the South were barred from public toilets, businesses, front-of-the-bus seating, decent jobs, higher (and even minimum) education and especially easy access to voting booths. It took enormous courage and sacrifice (including death) by Blacks and liberal whites to turn things around.
Racism still lurks in the hearts of millions of Americans. It is evidenced by outings on a regular basis in the news of well-known individuals like the Raiders’ Jon Gruden. It’s like a disease that there’s no vaccine for...except education and humility and remorse for what we’ve done to our Black brothers and sisters. Living up to the Declaration of Independence is not, as Mr. Cleary declares, going to “turn America into a socialist country.” (I wonder if he’s on or expects to be on Medicare and Social Security...those two pillars of socialism in the U.S.)