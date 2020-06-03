During one of the famed meetings of World War II, Roosevelt is said to have proclaimed, “I’m trying to win a war here,” to which Churchill responded, “and I’m trying to create a peace.”
The point at issue being how would the countries and people live and work together in peace when the conflict was over. Trump and his entourage would do well to reflect on such matters as he threatens to use violence such as vicious dogs and “heavily armed military” to dominate demonstrators in the present unrest. At present this administration seems determined to leave behind a legacy of hate and bitterness for generations to come.
Geoff Knight, Green Valley