What is wrong with Green Valley restaurateurs??
Most residents of Green Valley do not sit around and slip and slide on their smartphones while enjoying a meal out. In fact, I believe they still treasure face-to-face conversations while enjoying lunch or dinner at one of the local restaurants. The only problem is the owners and managers of some of the more enjoyable local eateries have paid little attention to sound attenuation when designing ambiance.
Three of the major places that were rebuilt or relocated to expand or remodel are all consistently done with hard materials rather than sound absorbing decors. My wife and I now generally discount those three establishments when in search of an enjoyable meal out.
Paul Williamsen, Green Valley