Thanks to one police officer and one Good Samaritan!
Last Friday, our 1999 Camry conked out as we were about to turn left from Duval Mine Road into the shopping center. Fortunately for us, a quick-thinking, take-charge Sahuarita policewoman and one very good samaritan arrived on the scene. They quickly helped us stop traffic, put the car in neutral and push the car into the parking spot at the shopping center.
In a flash, they were both gone. We neglected to get their names or to thank them enough for what they did. We’re hoping they recognize themselves in this letter and take a moment to feel our appreciation. Thanks for making the world a better place.
Alyson and John Ball, Green Valley