Now might be an appropriate time for the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors to assess costs and benefits of contracting out segments of work such as pool maintenance, landscaping, cleaning and repairing buildings, just to name a few.
The issue of balancing the needs of membership with cost saving payroll and benefits reduction seems to be a prudent and timely project.
In 2016, GVR had 17 vehicles, we now have 25. All of these vehicles have big costs associated with them as anyone who owns a vehicle knows. Do we have to return to the amount of employees hired in the last four years? Let’s put all members’ needs over a select few and please allow new and different ideas to be discussed instead of snarky, demeaning, personal attacks that have been so characteristic during the last two years.
Lou Sampson, Green Valley