On Nov. 6, I sent an e-mail to our GVR Board of Directors expressing my concern regarding the secrecy and lack of transparency related to the selection process of a GVR CEO. Having served on a number of boards, this lack of transparency would not have been tolerated.
I asked several questions: Should we the membership know the selection criteria and process used? Should we know who the final three are, their qualifications and along with this be provided the opportunity to question them as has been done in the past? This could easily be done via Zoom. And should we know how much of our money is being used to entice these candidates to take the position?
I concluded by saying no board I served on would have treated those served with such disregard, and frankly disrespect.They wouldn’t have gotten away with it.
As of this writing, 11 days later, I have not had the courtesy of a reply.
I am encouraged that Dan Shearer, editor of the Green Valley News, is asking questions. It is refreshing to have our local paper questioning local issues, those affecting most of us here, and, I might add, a significant amount of money. Those of you who care should thank Dan and write the Board, board@gvrec.org
Thank you, Dan Shearer!
John Fanning, Green Valley