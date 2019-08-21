I read with some amusement Mary Boyles’ Letter to the Editor titled “The Trump Effect.” Reading that letter gave me pause to ask myself a few questions.
Mary said she and her husband felt immediately threatened. My question would be why? Did he act belligerent? Did he cut the checkout line? Was he loud and impolite? Did he look like he belonged in a basket of deplorables?
Mary mentioned nothing like that in her missive, so what exactly did the guy do? Why did Mary feel the need to point out that the checker at the store was a Caucasian woman, what’s the point with that?
Mary stated, and I’m paraphrasing here, that he knew what he had done and that he had plenty of dark-minded company. So are we to deduce from that statement that anyone who supports the president is dark-minded and threatens her and her sensibilities? If so, I feel sorry for Mary and her hubby.
Life must be very difficult for Mary and her husband when they can’t even go shopping without feeling threatened and intimidated by something like a Trump t-shirt. Imagine her reaction if he were wearing a Trump hat also! Would Mary feel the need to flee the store screaming? I believe that Walmart now delivers groceries and that may be a way for them to lessen their exposure to those vile Trump supporters.
Ron Ellis, Green Valley