The idea of conducting an estate sale by a local church last Wednesday during a time when we are being told to stay at home is mind-boggling.
They close the church for worship but allow a dozen or so volunteers to work for several days in a close environment, then open the doors to a crowded line of shoppers (no distancing there either).
It’s pretty sad when people risk exposure to a virus as serious as COVID-19 in order to get that “treasure” that they’ll admit they really don’t need.
Shirley and Earl Schaller, Green Valley