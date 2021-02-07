I would like to comment on the recent Q Anon controversy with members of Congress, i.e., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
American politics has made yet another turn for the worse. The current “ruling” party, and I use that term in accordance to President Biden’s monarchic approach to government, has made a significant push to label its political rivals as Nazis, Klansmen and Q Anon cultists.
In the spirit of “unity,” our esteemed political leaders, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the infallible AOC, find it convenient to just remove opposition from the picture. After all, America would more easily unite behind a single-party system, whether they like it or not.
But as of last week, our esteemed ruling party made an apparently shocking discovery. Not only was Taylor Greene a Q Anon nut job, but the entire Republican Party is apart of the cult! A groundbreaking discovery, worthy of a Pulitzer. Why must our policymakers constantly take this road? Labeling and demeaning an entire population based solely off the latter’s worse and smallest “member” group. The R has become a scarlet letter, while the letter D opens doors never earned and shields its members from any criticism or fault.
So while Send. Cruz and Hawley are erroneously compared to traitors and rapists, I’m sure our ruling party will rule responsibility with all the consideration and mental fortitude of any one party state. I can already see the “unity” everywhere, in fact, it’s goose-stepping down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Heinrich Strauss, Green Valley