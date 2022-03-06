I belong to a small group of local veterans who served in the Army Security Agency. We were privileged a month ago to receive a guided tour of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista.
In 1955, I served as a Czech linguist in Germany using technology largely limited to tape recorders and earphones monitoring military signals picked up at listening posts along the borders as well as traffic secured through wire taps. The new technologies available to our modern intelligence agencies was stunning, and reassuring. Little did I know that the information I learned in the tour would so soon illuminate intelligence tactics in the Ukraine.
Clearly our intelligence capabilities are comprehensive and trustworthy. President Biden and our intelligence agencies hve been able to use their information to marshal the broadest support from our Western allies in an attempt to forestall the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Their careful and judicious use of that information proved to be an effective weapon bolstering opposition to the Russian invasion. That is one of the most effective uses of intelligence I have seen. It also must have caused President Putin to wonder whether there was a mole sitting at his planning table. It certainly forced him to recognize that the tales he fabricated have little credibility, and that the entire world is now united against him.
