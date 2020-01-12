In response to Susan MacMillan’s Jan. 8 letter, “He has to earn it.” She asks the question, “What make you think that the president cares about you or anyone in your family?” I would like to answer that question.
First of all, President Trump is the president who has finally secured our border and has brought law and order to a chaotic situation. A secure border makes for a safer America. The Mexican drug cartel is now so powerful and has tentacles across the globe in drug and human trafficking. By deciding who is allowed into this country based on laws, not emotions, President Trump has kept our country safer. I thank him for that.
America is now energy independent and is an exporter of oil, not an importer. What this means for every American who drives a car is that if Iran decides to bomb Saudi Arabian oil fields again or should any other disruption occur in the volatile Middle East, we are able to get in our cars and drive. Gas prices have been stable and relatively cheap compared to the rest of the world. I thank him for that.
Another thing President Trump has done because he cares about the American people is that he has taken on tough negotiations with the Chinese as well as Mexico and Canada to secure better deals for American companies and thus American workers. President Trump doesn’t believe in a socialistic view of redistribution of wealth or government entitlements or handouts, rather he believes in giving every American the opportunity to secure a job and provide for their families. As a result, more people are working and are off the government dole.
Finally, President Trump has shown that he is a strong leader in the world. Peace through strength, economic and militarily. If you cross the line in the sand, you will be swiftly and strongly punished. He is a skillful negotiator and he puts America first. I thank him for that.
L. Friedman, Green Valley