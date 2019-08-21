What is happening with our world? Maybe these folks need to get home grocery delivery and stay home. Then they won’t feel immediate terror or threatening.
The editorial did not mention that the fellow was carrying a gun! I see the gentleman as a citizen of the United States of America, and proud of it! Good grief. The man was wearing his shirt with pride! I am sorry that so many people have lost pride and love of country. President Trump is our president, not a terrorist!
K. Thurnau, Green Valley