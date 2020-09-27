I am responding to a letter about “all of the chaos, rioting, stealing and destruction going on in our cities.” The implication was that this is widespread. It isn’t, and things have largely calmed down in the cities where this was happening.
Dana Fisher, a sociologist at the University of Maryland, has studied protests for 20 years, and she says it’s rare for peaceful protesters to start stealing and setting fires at random. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
(ACLED) analyzed more than 7,750 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s death between May 26 and Aug. 22. Their report states that more than 2,400 locations reported peaceful protests, while fewer than 220 reported “violent demonstrations.” So please don’t lump the Black Lives Matter protesters with the looting and destruction.
As far as the five helpful, “common sense” suggestions, I’ll point out that following those “rules” has still resulted in people, largely black males, being killed. The letter refers to the protesters as “misguided.” They are not misguided; they are protesting police brutality. They are not protesting police at large. And they are not asking for no police. And seriously, I don’t know of anybody who wants “a society with no police…no laws, no societal norms, rules of behavior.”
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley