I know that all of us are appreciate the opportunity to be out and about a bit more. However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County is up by nearly 31% over last week. That suggests that your typical Green Valley resident is more likely to get infected with COVID than ever before! And ICU beds are filling throughout the area.
One wouldn’t know it from the images that accompanied your recent article on the reopening of the local Republican HQ. No masks — not one — in the picture I saw, and absolutely no social distancing. Not even the Sheriff, who is supposed to “serve and protect,” wore a mask. Perhaps party faithful feel that they are immortal or immune, but I fear not.
Of course, wearing a mask and distancing are choices, but the poor choice of not following the health guidelines forces the rest of us to be exposed to the possible virus that got shared at an event such as the reopening. Those who socialize unmasked and then shop at Safeway or Walmart increase the risk of those faithful frontline employees who serve us, not to mention every other shopper.
Please, please consider others. Protect yourself, protect my family and friends, and protect those who have worked all along to assist us in our community.
Penny Pestle, Green Valley