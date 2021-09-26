Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The circulating myth that the border is wide open is just that — myth. Very few are being admitted for asylum here in relation to those who are waiting (“Think of all sides in border debate,” Page A7, Sept. 22). One of the reasons folks take a deadly chance in the desert is because of closed borders, closed to formerly legal ways of entry. Seeking asylum is permitted under international and U.S. law. Denying a hearing about that request is a violation of law being carried out daily by this administration and all CBP and Border Patrol officials.
Mr. Don Severe points out the violence that women suffer as they risk all to find safety. Violence against women is pervasive in this country as a recent national case brings to mind. Many are already fleeing their homes to escape that. “Closing the border” will not protect women on either side or in any country. It in fact makes it more likely as legal entry is unlawfully turned down.
A migrant victim will not report a crime because of fear of deportation, yes, but more due to fear instilled by her attacker that he will kill her children or other family if she reports. Migrant women do not know that there is a special visa, the U-visa, that protects them as a material witness or victim of a felony.
As long as there are fewer legal and humane ways to find safety, desperate folks will risk illegal ways.