For the past five or so years, former President Trump has sported his MAGA hat promising to make America great again. For the most part, this was nothing more than a hollow campaign slogan.
On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of these United States along with a renewed faith in the future. Now that we no longer are burdened by a bombastic narcissist, believe his prediction will be fulfilled just without his involvement.
Finally, America will become great again. Promises kept.
Bruce Humes, Green Valley