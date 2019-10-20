I am tired of the corruption. Where to start; just from yesterday, the emoluments clause regarding holding the G7 summit at President Trump’s Doral resort. Blatant abuse of personal enrichment.
Let’s not forget about the slaughter of our allies with broken promises.
It needs to stop and he needs to be removed from office. If the “fake” GOP won’t vote for removal from office, we will beat them at the next election.
I urge Sen. Martha McSally, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to listen to the pleas of their constituents and try to get Sen. Mitch McConnell to hold a fair trial and restore America as a world partner.
Patti Scott, Green Valley