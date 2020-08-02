Randy Morrison would have been wise to do a bit of research before insinuating that a president who lacked military service could not be characterized as “someone who honors our military” (“Here’s Proof,” July 29).
Neither President Barack Obama nor President Bill Clinton served in the military. Reaching farther back into history, the list of other presidents who did not serve in the U.S. military nor state militias includes John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Grover Cleveland, Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Mary Margaret Fitch, Green Valley