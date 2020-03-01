Two or more candidates running for president are openly avowed socialists running in the Democratic party. I suggest anyone considering voting for either of these two candidates do some serious googling about what socialism is. Marxists often describe socialism as the “first phase” of communism.
They would like to take away your private health insurance and mandate a government-run health insurance program (for free, of course) and free tuition for college students. This can only mean higher taxes for everyone and an increase of trillions to our national debt which would bankrupt our country. Please review the taxes that will be incurred under Bernie Sanders’ plan. He likes to compare his ideas to that of the Scandinavian countries even though many of the heads of states of these countries say they operate under a different system of policies than his policies.
Think long and hard about how you want this country to be in the coming months and years before you cast your vote in November. I suggest everyone look closely at the positions and policies these candidates are promoting.
L. Friedman, Green Valley