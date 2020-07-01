Sen. Martha McSally states that Mark Kelly is lying in his TV ads.
McSally voted against the Affordable Care Act so often I lost count. She also actively campaigned against the ACA in 2018. The Affordable Care Act is the sole universal protection for those of us with pre-existing conditions.
So the lies are hers in saying she protects people with pre-existing conditions. The late Sen. John McCain saved the ACA from defeat. McSally is not fit to have the seat he honorably held to represent us. He had the conscience to not be a blind sheep in President Trump’s cult-like flock. He represented Arizona and me.
Kent Miller, Green Valley