My wife and I have been GVR members for over 20 years, and the level of dissension on the board keeps increasing. Like many of the GVR members, we have been quiet too long as we expected board conflicts to lessen over time. We were wrong.
Part of this present problem is definitely caused by a need for power and control by the current president of the GVR board. While reading the recent editorial, “The GVR board and its threats,” we were shocked at the behavior of the board president Mike Zelenak to the new board member Bart Hillyer. The CEO and his staff work for the GVR members and are accountable to the members and especially to the board members elected to represent us.
Zelenak cautioned a board member from allegedly insulting and attacking the CEO by asking an important question. But is it OK for Zelenak to clearly attack a board member? I think not. Zelenak is an undiplomatic hypocrite and should resign or be ousted by the board for his inappropriate treatment of a new board member simply trying to obtain information from the GVR’s CEO. Yes, power corrupts.
In addition, we would sincerely like to know how much both the GVR staff and cost were reduced due to the closing and reduced use of many facilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We would like GVR to be more proactive/transparent in communicating important information to all GVR members in the immediate future.
Richard Weix
Green Valley