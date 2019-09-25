I am a longtime smoking cessation instructor/trainer for the American Cancer Society’s Fresh Start Program. Dan Shearer’s editorial is spot on (“Supervisors, you’re killing us!, Sept. 22).
The general population does not acknowledge the connection between smoking and addiction. Nor do they understand the relationship with other drug use and mental health. It is well-known that more than 50% of cigarettes are smoked by “mental health patients” and it is this group of people who are more apt to be also addicted to any other types of drugs.
Stopping smoking is very difficult particularly since there is often little motivation to do so. And this is the big reason why we must direct all of our efforts toward our young population.
I wholeheartedly support the editorial comments and encourage politicians and lawmakers to become more informed on these issues. Thank you, Mr. Shearer.
Brian Dean, Green Valley