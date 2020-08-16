I am very concerned about what the president and his appointees are doing to the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS should not be under the control of a sitting president but that is exactly what Trump has done.
His latest appointee, Louis DeJoy, is one of his largest contributors and also has investments in companies that compete with our postal service. In addition, the president is using these illegal actions to control the operation of the upcoming election for his own benefit.
Congress needs to step in and put controls on Trump. There is no way that a president should be able to interfere in the operation of the USPS for their benefit in an election. As a federal institution it should stand by itself, it should be nonpartisan and not under control of any administration. Congress needs to fund the operation of the postal service to make sure that it can function as it is meant to and so that it will be able to process all mail in ballots that are so important now with our coronavirus making it dangerous and unhealthy to vote in person. This is a threat to our democracy!
Pam Irvin, Green Valley