Democratic Pima County Recorder candidate, educator and Tohono O’odham Nation member Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is a proven leader who will push for positive change to register more voters, make voting easier, and ensure voters are better informed.
She will strongly support statewide automatic voter registration legislation; is promoting providing ballot drop boxes and automatic electronic alerts to voters when the Recorder’s Office receives their early ballots; and has plans for communicating vital information to new and traditionally disenfranchised voters.
We know Cázares-Kelly can produce results, because she’s been delivering them for years.
As Mother Jones reports, “Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is obsessed with voting. A Democratic Party precinct committee member for her Tucson, Arizona, neighborhood, she keeps a block-walking app on her phone and the Pima County Recorder’s Office on speed dial.” After a Tohono O’odham Nation voter education program she worked with was discontinued, Cázares-Kelly became a founding member of Indivisible Tohono, where she has led voter registrar training workshops, held candidate forums, and recruited members to fill local offices. In the Aug. 4 Democratic primary I encourage you to vote for Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, because she will make voter registration and early voting easier, faster, and more accessible for all voters.
Lawinna McGary, Sahuarita